Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he would again suspend Ukraine’s grain export agreement if the neighboring country violates written assurances that it will not use the humanitarian corridor and ports. Ukrainians for military purposes.

The statement came hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Russia had given the green light for the reactivation of the agreement.

“I have instructed the Ministry of Defense to resume our full participation in this work. At the same time, Russia reserves the right to withdraw from this agreement if Ukraine violates these guarantees,” Putin said at the start of a virtual meeting of the Russian Security Council.

Putin highlighted that Turkey acted as a mediator after Russia suspended, on October 29, the grain export agreement signed in July this year, in a pact backed by Ankara and the UN.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that it had received “assurances from Ukraine that the humanitarian corridor would not be used for military purposes”.

That was one of Russia’s demands to resume participation in the pact, which was due to expire on November 19, and whose extension Moscow is still studying, along with the exhaustive investigation of Ukraine’s alleged attack on the Russian Black Sea fleet in Sevastopol. with naval drones.

Turkey had asked Putin to separate the two issues, considering it important to come back with the agreement, to prevent a bigger food crisis in the world.

Russia’s president has assured that he will not interfere with Ukraine’s grain supplies to Turkey.

“We will not interfere in the future, in any way, with the supply of grain from the territory of Ukraine to the Republic of Turkey,” Putin assured.

The head of state highlighted as aspects that favor this Russian posture the Turkish neutrality in the Ukraine war, the capabilities of the Turkish grain processing industry and Erdogan’s efforts to guarantee the interests of the poorest countries.

Putin also claimed that Russia, even in case of withdrawal from the new agreement, is prepared to supply grain to the countries most in need.

“In any case, even if Russia withdraws from this agreement, we, as we said earlier, will be ready to provide for free the entire volume of grain delivered from the territory of Ukraine to the poorest countries,” he said.

Putin again criticized the agreement, saying that only 4% of Ukrainian grain exported under the pact reaches the nations most in need.

“The agreement was made under the pretext of guaranteeing the countries’ food security interests, but only 4% went from Ukraine’s territory to the poorest countries. The rest ended up in European Union countries,” he said.