Russian president says he has enough stock of the material; Ukrainian government received items supplied by the United States

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, said in an interview released this Sunday (July 16, 2023) that the country has a sufficient stock of ammunition cluster, the so-called cluster bombs. The Russian leader threatened to use the material in retaliation against Ukraine if the neighboring country also uses the items.

On Thursday (July 13), Ukraine received cluster bombs supplied by the United States. US President Joe Biden’s decision to send the weapon was criticized by allied countries such as the United Kingdom and Spain.

Putin had not yet commented on the US deployment of the bombs. In an interview with Russian state TV, the president denied that the Russian army had ever used cluster bombs in the conflict with Ukraine.

In March 2022, however, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, stated that there are reports “reliable” that Russia used cluster bombs in attacks on areas with civilians “at least 24 times” in Ukraine.

On July 8 of this year, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented that the US decision to send the munitions to the Ukrainian government was a “gesture of despair” in the face of the Ukrainian failure and would not affect the course of a Russian special military operation.

the sending of bombs cluster for Kiev is part of a new military assistance package worth $800 million. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Ukraine had pledged to use the munitions “with care”.

This type of bomb spreads explosives over an area of ​​about 25,000 m² and can remain active for decades, turning the affected regions into minefields.

More than 100 countries, including the UK, France and Germany, have banned the use of munitions under the Convention on Cluster Munitions. The US and Ukraine are not signatories to the ban.