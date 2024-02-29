Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened this Thursday with the nuclear option if the West supports Ukraine with the military. “Russia's opponents must remember that we have weapons capable of hitting targets on their territory and that everything they propose scares the entire world. “All this threatens a conflict with nuclear weapons and, therefore, the destruction of civilization,” the Russian president warned in his annual speech before the Russian Parliament when referring to the controversial suggestion of the French president, Emmanuel Macron, to support Kiev with Western troops. Although Paris later clarified that these units would not enter combat and would only train Ukrainian soldiers, the idea has stirred public debate in different Western countries.

“We remember the fate of those who once sent their contingents to our territory, but the consequences for the interventionists will now be much more tragic,” Putin warned before the Federal Assembly, an auditorium where the entire Kremlin elite was present, from the cabinet of ministers to the deputies of the two Russian chambers, the State Duma and the Federation Council.

It is not the first time in these two years of war that Putin threatens to go all the way if the West helps Kiev, although so far there has been no response. “In the face of a threat to the territorial integrity of our country, we will use all the means at our disposal. [incluidos los nucleares] to protect Russia and our people; “This is not a bluff,” the president already said in September 2022, when Russia annexed on paper four regions of Ukraine that kyiv disputes on the ground with Western weapons.

More information

Putin has once again reiterated that Russia has not attacked anyone and that its invasion of Ukraine is “a special military operation” despite the fact that last Saturday the 24th it entered its third year of bloodshed. Likewise, he affirms that Russia is not an aggressor, but rather a victim of an alleged Western attack.

“The West caused conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East and other regions of the world and continues to lie. Now, without any shame, she says that Russia supposedly intends to attack Europe. You and I know that they talk nonsense. They are the ones who choose the targets to attack in our territory and choose the most effective means of destruction. Now they are starting to talk about sending troops to Ukraine,” Putin said. With that phrase, he was also referring to Ukrainian attacks against military objectives on Russian territory, from the war industry and fuel depots to the intelligence planes that monitor the front from hundreds of kilometers away.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_