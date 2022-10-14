Van der Burg: 1700 extra places for minor asylum seekers needed to prevent ‘absolute low point’

Before 1 January, 1,700 extra reception places are needed for minor foreign nationals (amv), state secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum Affairs) writes to municipalities. If this is not arranged, there is a risk that these children will have to sleep outside or wander in search of shelter. In his letter, the State Secretary calls on all municipalities ‘urgently to prevent this absolute low point’.