From: Nail Akkoyun

Russia is using its Navy Day parades as a demonstration of power. Putin is warning against the stationing of new US missiles in Germany.

St. Petersburg – At the large naval parade in St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to react with dozens of warships to the stationing of US missiles in Germany planned for 2026. If NATO’s plans are implemented, Russia will react in a “mirror-like” manner and will no longer feel obliged to an earlier ban on land-based medium-range nuclear weapons.

The INF Treaty banning these weapons is no longer valid anyway after the USA withdrew from it in 2019. According to Putin, however, Russia had so far imposed a moratorium and continued to adhere to the agreements. The USA, on the other hand, has long complained about Russian violations of the treaty.

Russia had sharply criticized the US decision, announced this month, to station cruise missiles and rockets in Germany in 2026 as an additional deterrent. Putin himself complained about a relapse into the Cold War. The plans are seen as a reaction to the war in Ukraine, whose propagandists, meanwhile, openly threatened nuclear strikes against European cities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony in the Kremlin. (Archive photo) © Alexander Kazakov/Imago

Putin emphasizes range of US missiles – but Russia also has missiles stationed in exclave

At the parade, Putin stressed that the missiles, which could also be equipped with nuclear warheads in the future, would put important targets in Russia within reach. State and military facilities and important industrial plants could be hit within ten minutes. Russia would respond in a “mirror-like” manner. Russian warships could also be equipped with missiles in response.

In an explanation of the armed forces Regarding the stationing plans, it is said that Russia has already stationed nuclear-capable Iskander missiles in the Kaliningrad exclave and can also hit German cities with its medium-range weapons. NATO’s plans are a response to this and serve as a deterrent.

The US weapons for Germany are to include Tomahawk cruise missiles, which technically can also be equipped with nuclear weapons, SM-6 air defense missiles and newly developed hypersonic weapons, which are intended to have a greater range than previously stationed land systems.

Naval parades across Russia as a demonstration of Putin’s power

Warships from China, India and Algeria as well as delegations from a dozen countries also took part in the parade in Putin’s hometown of St. Petersburg. According to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, a total of around 200 warships of various classes, more than 100 units of combat equipment and around 15,000 members of the armed forces took part in the naval parades across the country.

The weapons shows serve as a demonstration of the might of the vast empire every year on Navy Day, which is celebrated on the last Sunday in July. The Russian navy dates back to the times of the Tsar and is more than 300 years old. (dpa/nak)