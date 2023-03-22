“Today, we learned that the United Kingdom (…) announced the delivery of not only tanks to Ukraine, but also missiles containing depleted uranium (…) If this happens, Russia will be forced to respond,” Putin said.

“It seems that the West has already decided to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian, not only in words, but also in deeds,” Putin said.

He said that the West “has begun to use weapons with nuclear components.”

And Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that “Russia has the means to respond,” and warned, “We will see what they intend to use.”

“An additional step has been taken,” he added.

Britain’s pledge to “uranium weapons”

On Monday evening, in response to British Defense Secretary Annabel Goldie’s aide to a written question posed by a member of the British Parliament, it was stated that the United Kingdom intends to supply Ukraine with missiles “containing depleted uranium”.

Goldie stressed in her written response that “these munitions are very effective in destroying modern tanks and armored vehicles,” explaining that these missiles are intended for use by the Challenger tanks, which London intends to supply to Kiev.

The British anti-nuclear organization “Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament” condemned the supply of munitions containing depleted uranium, and considered on Tuesday in a statement that the matter would be “an additional environmental and health disaster for those who live in the heart of the conflict.”

What are uranium weapons?