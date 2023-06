How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian president reinforced the arrival of nuclear weapons in Belarus. | Photo: EFE/EPA/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

At the Economic Forum in St Petersburg this Friday (16th), Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to use Russian military forces to attack F-16 fighter jets supplied by western nations to Ukraine, even on foreign territory. According to Putin, “the tanks are burning” and that is why he reinforced that the F-16s will burn too.

When citing the F-16s, Putin is referring to the planes, which are also used by nations that are members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), located in Poland, Ukraine’s neighboring country.

“But if these fighters are at air bases outside Ukraine and are used in hostilities, we will have to look at how and where we will be affected,” stressed the Russian president.

The announcement raises a warning of a possible escalation of the conflict with Ukraine, after the arrival of the first nuclear weapons in Belarus, part of a process that will be completed by the end of the year.

Despite maintaining an arsenal of nuclear weapons, Putin has said on several occasions that nuclear weapons can only be used by Russia if there is a threat to the territorial integrity, independence, sovereignty and existence of the Russian state.

During the meeting of NATO allied nations in Brussels, officials said they had registered no changes in Russia’s stance on the use of atomic weapons. However, the installation of ballistic missiles in Belarus has raised concerns about the future of peace in Europe and the world.