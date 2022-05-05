After initiating the invasion of Ukraine, Putin has assured on different occasions that If NATO interferes with their plans in Ukraine, it could have serious consequences.

In fact, last week, during a speech before Russian lawmakers, the president assured that any country that represents “a strategic threat to Russia” can expect “retaliatory attacks” that would be “quick as lightning.” But how likely is it to declare war on him?

Although there is still no clarity as to whether the leader would proceed to declare war on NATO, experts consulted by the US media ‘Newsweek’ believe that the international body has already ‘crossed the line’ for Putin to justify an attack.

“This line has been crossed every day, and not just when it comes to arms supply. Intelligence sharing, tactical training, foreign volunteers, humanitarian aid, sanctions, even the publication of news about civilian casualties. , could be, and have been, interpreted as interference by Moscow”indicated Yuri Zhukov, associate professor at the University of Michigan, for the aforementioned medium.

In fact, Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, previously told the government news agency ‘Tass’ that the Russian government considered US and NATO vehicles to be “legitimate military targets” who were on Ukrainian territory.

“NATO essentially goes to war with Russia through a proxy and arms that proxy. War means warRyabkov assured.

However, Professor Zhukov said it is “puzzling” that Russia has not yet responded with more force, “since the political groundwork for such an escalation has been laid long ago.”

Even the British newspaper ‘Financial Times’ assured that Putin, when he said he had “the tools” for retaliatory attacks, was possibly referring to a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that he had recently tested.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin, Russian Federation Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Olivier HOSLET / SWIMMING POOL / AFP

How could Russia attack?

Zhukov added that for now Russia has struck with economic measures, noting that because NATO’s impression is that Putin’s threats are likely to be “hollow,” this could prompt the president to make “a limited attack, perhaps against logistics or training centers in Poland or elsewhere”.

On the other hand, Michael Kimmage, a former member of the secretary’s policy planning staff at the State Department, told ‘Newsweek’ that he believes it is likely that Russia does not directly attack a NATO member at this timebut it does start to bomb the flow of weapons into Ukrainian territory.

“These weapons can turn the tide of war,” Kimmage added.

(Keep reading: European Union proposes to ban Russian oil due to war in Ukraine)

Similarly, William Reno, professor of political science at Northwestern University, suggested that one of the important points would be for Biden and NATO members to deliberate on “how to respond” to an attack, since it could have serious consequences.

“Either side can miscalculate, with catastrophic results… What is at stake includes the principle that conquest is unacceptable, a foundation of the world order since 1945,” he said.

He added, “If conquest is rewarded, what is the fate of Africa’s weaker countries against stronger neighbors? Would China prevail over Taiwan? We don’t want that, so let’s hit the gas and keep driving down the road.” center line”.

