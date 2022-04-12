Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a visit to a launch site in eastern Russia on Tuesday that the West cannot isolate Russia. Report that Russian news agencies† “It is generally impossible in the modern world to isolate any country, and it is certainly impossible to do that with such a huge country as Russia,” Putin said. “So we will continue to work with anyone who wants to.”

Putin also said the Kremlin had “no choice” but to launch a “military operation” in Ukraine to “protect” Russia. The president says he has no doubts that the goals, which he says are “clear and noble,” will be achieved. According to Putin, it is about protecting the civilian population in the Donbas region, who are said to be victims of crimes by the Ukrainian authorities. During the war, however, many civilians have been killed in the Donbas in recent weeks as a result of Russian shelling.

It is known to be the first time since the start of the war that Putin has left Moscow, writes AP news agency. Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko is also present at the visit. Putin and Lukashenko visited the Vostochny air base on Tuesday morning, more than 5,000 kilometers east of Moscow. The two leaders are expected to discuss the situation in Ukraine and Western sanctions.