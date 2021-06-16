Joe Biden, with whom Vladimir Putin meets for the first time in Geneva today, will be the fifth US president with whom the Kremlin chief has had to maintain relations since he came to power in 1999. Putin’s dealings with each One of them has been very different, it has depended not only on the personal characteristics of their American counterparts, but also on the specific situation at each moment, both internally and internationally.

Putin was released when the head of the White House was Bill Clinton, who was already finishing his second term. Perhaps for this reason, the first meeting they held, in early June 2000 in Moscow, was practically unproductive. But he was cordial, albeit in a very different tone from his predecessor, Boris Yeltsin, whose relationship with Clinton was much warmer even though it fell apart after NATO bombed Yugoslavia in 1999.

Washington was already behind to modify the ABM (Anti-Ballistic Missiles) treaty to adapt it to the threats of the so-called “rogue states”, but the Kremlin was against it because it considered the agreement “the cornerstone of the strategic balance.” Recalling how Yeltsin “brought democracy to Russia”, Clinton then affirmed that Putin “will continue the same path to build a strong and prosperous Russia while preserving freedoms and the rule of law.”

The Russian president’s next associate across the ocean was George W. Bush. They met at their first summit on June 16, 2001 in Ljubljana. Discrepancies around the ABM continued and the Russian prime minister had to ask his interlocutor not to act unilaterally on such a crucial issue. Bush, for his part, said he looked Putin in the eye and understood that he was to be trusted. “I could perceive his soul, that of a man dedicated entirely to his country,” said the then president of the United States. The relationship between them was strengthened after the attacks of September 11, 2001. Putin offered his full support in the fight against terrorism.

But, unable to reach an agreement to renew the ABM in a consensual way, Bush abandoned it in December of that same year to build an anti-missile shield in eastern Europe and thus protect the continent from a hypothetical attack by Iran. Putin has always believed that such a shield was conceived, not with Iran in mind, but with Russia. That decision chilled the relationship between Putin and Bush. In 2003, Moscow condemned the US invasion of Iraq and the alleged influence of Washington in the revolt in Georgia in November of that same year, when Mikhail Saakashvili succeeded in overthrowing the veteran Eduard Shevardnadze.

A year later, in the fall of 2004, the ‘Orange Revolution’ broke out in Ukraine and Putin also saw the hand of the United States behind him. So the relationship with his American counterpart deteriorated further. The divorce occurred in August 2008, when Russia attacked Georgia and made Abkhazia and South Ossetia protectorates. It did so because Saakashvili tried to regain control over the latter province by force. Then Putin was no longer president, but prime minister. He ceded power for four years to Dmitri Medvedev.

In between, Barack Obama arrived at the White House in January 2009. He met with Medvedev on April 1, 2009 in London and they decided to ‘reset’ relations. Obama later traveled to Moscow in July of that same year. He said of Putin that “he has one foot in the old way of doing things and the other in the new”, but the president was still Medvedev and with him he designed a roadmap for a new strategic disarmament treaty and an agreement to allow transfer troops and war material to Afghanistan through Russian territory. In 2010, they signed the START-III nuclear disarmament treaty.

With Putin back in the Kremlin, as of 2012, things got complicated. Especially since 2013, when the Russian head of state granted political asylum to the former NSA technician, Edward Snowden, who leaked tens of thousands of classified files and unmasked the massive surveillance of the United States in the world. Washington repeatedly asked Moscow for Snowden’s extradition, but the Russian authorities refused to grant it. The result was that Obama canceled a bilateral summit he planned to hold with Putin. He regretted that Russia “returns to the Cold War mentality.”

Relations between Putin and Obama continued to unravel after the annexation of Crimea in March 2014, the war in eastern Ukraine, and Washington’s response sanctions. Russia’s intervention in Syria in 2015 marked the final break.

That is why, in 2016, Putin waited for Donald Trump like May water, he was confident that he would win the elections, since he knew that Hillary Clinton would follow a policy similar to Obama’s towards Russia. Trump’s victory was celebrated in Moscow with champagne. Before taking office, the newly elected president had addressed all kinds of compliments to his Russian counterpart and continued to do so afterward. The two met for the first time in Helsinki in July 2018 and it was obvious that they had hit it off.

But Trump ended up disappointing Putin. With it, sanctions against Russia were increased, important disarmament agreements were defeated and geopolitical tensions in general were aggravated. Still, the Russian president would have preferred Trump’s re-election than now have to deal with Biden.