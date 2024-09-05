Vladimir Putin Does Not Close Negotiations With Ukraine To End War, Cheers For Kamala Harris Against Donald Trump in the elections scheduled in the US on November 5. The Russian president gives a long speech at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. In 44 minutes, the longest speech given at the EEF, the Kremlin leader touches on a series of topics,

“Are we ready to negotiate with them? We have never refused,” he says, referring to the possibility of dialogue with Ukraine. According to the Russian agency Tass, Putin reiterates that any negotiations must develop “on the basis” of what was “agreed and signed in Istanbul” two years ago. In Turkey, according to Ukraine, no initial agreement has been reached.

On the ground, says Putin, “it is the sacrosanct duty of the Russian Armed Forces”do everything to drive the enemy out of these territories and protect our citizens. And, of course, the whole country must do everything to support the people.” “The enemy’s goal (by attacking Kursk and the areas on the Ukrainian-Russian border) was to make us nervous so that we would move troops from one area to another and stop our offensive in the crucial areas, especially in Donbass, the liberation of which is our number one goal,” Putin insists. But, he adds, Russian troops “stabilized the situation and began to gradually push out” Ukrainian forces “from the border territories.”

The United States has just launched a new package of sanctions to target individuals and entities that have attempted and are attempting to influence the November vote. Putin, meanwhile, says he “supports” Kamala Harris in the race for the White House, after Joe Biden’s withdrawal. The American president has “recommended voters to support Harris, we support her too,” says Putin.