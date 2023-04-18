Vladimir Putin’s trip to the occupied Ukrainian territories in the Luhansk and Kherson regions shrouded in mystery. The Ukrainian media are questioning the timing of the blitz by the Russian president, which allegedly took place yesterday for Moscow. According to Kiev media, however, it would have occurred in the days before the Orthodox Easter celebrated last Sunday. The suspicions are fueled by the analysis of a first video released by the Kremlin’s press office which today published a cut version. In the first video, the Russian president says to the military commander: “Easter is coming soon, right?” In the later released version, a voice is heard saying “It’s Easter, isn’t it?”.

“The thing is, Easter celebrations last for 40 days. Plus, this is Easter week. So the statement is just a mistake. They immediately jumped at this sentence, making assumptions about things that didn’t happen. The trip happened yesterday,” said Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Kremlin.