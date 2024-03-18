Putin, the man who wanted to be tsar confirmed for 2030. The comment

Invasion of Ukraine, repression in Russiacomparison with the West: it is as an authoritarian warlord that Vladimir Putin, in power for a quarter of a century, was confirmed today in the Kremlin for another six years, until 2030, with 87.34% of the votes based on the results of the processing of 50.02% of the ballots. More than 33.95 million citizens' votes have already been cast for him, as shown by the data published on the bulletin board of the Election Commission center of the Russian Federation. In second place is the candidate of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kharitonov, who got 4.11% of the votes, followed by the New People's Party candidate Vladislav Davankov, who got 4.01% of the votes. In fourth place is LDPR candidate Leonid Slutsky with 3.11% of the votes.

The Russian leader, who reformed the Constitution in 2020 to be able to remain in office until 2036, he has already held two four-year terms and two six-year terms, with an interlude as Prime Minister between the two. Putin's rise to power – from Soviet KGB agent to the Kremlin seat where he arrived on 31 December 1999 – has highlighted two characteristics of his regime over the years. The first, that of a constant cleansing of the oligarchs, the Chechen war, the suffocation of freedoms, the media and the opposition and the second: the search for geopolitical powerwith the war in Georgia in 2008, the annexation of Crimea in 2014, the military intervention in Syria in 2015 and the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Europe, especially Germany's Angela Merkel, believed he could channel these ambitions by betting on economic interdependence through massive purchases of Russian gas. But she was deluded and at 71, Vladimir Putin seems indestructible. The master of the Kremlin is certainly embroiled in the war in Ukraine and his army has suffered humiliating defeats, but he is not stopping and is aiming for an exhausting victory thanks to the tiredness of Western donors and the Ukrainian population. And, two years after the invasion began, Putin has reason to be optimistic: his army has captured the fortress city of Avdiivka in the east and is pressuring Ukrainian troops who lack ammunition and reinforcements.

At the end of February, the Russian president promised that his soldiers “will not withdraw” from Ukraine because for Russia it is a “matter of life and death.” As soon as the assault was launched, he accused Ukraine of “Nazism”, claimed his territories and presented the conflict as an American proxy war. Since then any opposition to the invasion has been punishable by prison.

Thousands of Russians were prosecuted, imprisoned or forced into exile. Western sanctions don't matter, the International Criminal Court prosecuting Putin for the deportation of Ukrainian children doesn't matter and the army losses don't matter, because the Russian president has given himself a mission: put an end to Western hegemony. In October you announced that his “job is to build a new world”.

Putin can boast the proximity to Chinatake advantage of Asia's thirst for hydrocarbons or even those African countries that turn to Moscow and its paramilitary groups to counter Western “neocolonialism”. The Russian leader has another common thread: for him, Russia is the standard-bearer of “traditional” values, compared to what he judges to be the moral “decadence” of the West and its tolerance towards LGBT people.

The Russian economy has generally absorbed the shock of Western sanctions, despite inflation and dependence on military production, but as powerful as he may be, the president still faces challenges. The war in Ukraine is far from won. The ability of the Russians, the elites and the economy to withstand this conflict over time remains the real open question.

The mutiny in June 2023 by the mercenaries of Wagner, led by Yevgeni Prigojine, one of his loyalists for some time, is an example of this. The death of the rebel leaders in a plane crash, presented as accidental, allowed the Kremlin to close this chapter. On the domestic political level, the Kremlin no longer tolerates the opposition. Some are dead, like Alexei Navalny or Boris Nemtsov, and many are behind bars for denouncing the invasion of Ukraine. However, for most of his compatriots, Vladimir Putin remains the one who first restored honor to a Russia undermined by poverty, corruption and the alcoholic decline of his predecessor Boris Yeltsin.

When he entered the Kremlin, at 47, he promised Westerners friendship and developed the economy, taking advantage of oil prices. Western leaders opened the doors wide even though the repression was already underway, despite the abuses in Chechnya. But the seeds of divorce from the West had already been planted and sprouted in 2007 when Munich launched a virulent attack on Western leaders, accusing NATO of threatening the Russia and criticizing the United States for seeing itself as the world's “sole sovereign.” Arguments then recycled to justify the invasion of Ukraine.

*Agi journalist