Moscow (Union)

Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the situation in Gaza as “catastrophic,” saying that the Strip had turned into “the largest cemetery for children in history.” Putin added during an expanded press conference held to review the year’s results and determine Russia’s positions on international and regional issues that “what is happening in the Gaza Strip in terms of the number of victims is not comparable to any other contemporary regional conflict.”

He affirmed Russia's position calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, calling in this context to create basic conditions for settling the conflict between the Palestinian side and Israel.

Putin also stressed the need to protect the civilian population in the Gaza Strip and provide them with humanitarian aid.

The Russian President revealed that Israel rejected a Russian offer to establish a field hospital in the Gaza Strip along the Egyptian border, noting that Cairo supported this approach, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected it under the pretext of “lack of security.”

The Russian President stressed that Moscow will continue its humanitarian efforts, noting that it will increase the volume of medical aid and medicines to the Gaza Strip.