Today it was announced that the Russian president Vladimir Putin would have done “a series of important statements this evening”. The communication came from the mouth of the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on the news of the state TV Zvezda. And indeed it happened.

Vladimir Putin’s speech

At the beginning of his address to the nation, Vladimir Putin condemned the “criminal actions” of those who carried out an “armed mutiny”. A confirmation therefore that it was an attempted coup. “All attempts to create internal disorder are bound to fail,” he said. “The revolt would have been crushed anyway, but I gave the order to avoid bloodshed”, added the Russian president with reference to the mutiny of Wagner mercenaries led by Prigozhin. Putin thanked the Belarusian President Lukashanko, whose political intercession made it possible to mend the rift with the militiamen. “The Ukrainian neo-Nazis wanted just that, for Russian soldiers to kill other Russians, for our society to split, to suffocate in blood. Instead, all our military, our special services, managed to keep their loyalty to their country, they saved Russia from destruction“. “We know and knew that most of Wagner’s fighters and commanders are patriots and loyal to their homeland, they proved it on the battlefield, liberating several territories. Wagner militiamen can sign a contract to put themselves under the orders of the Defense Ministry, return to their families or flee to Belarus”, concluded the Russian president.