Moscow (Union)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that all measures have been taken to keep Russia away from the danger of armed rebellion, and to defend the constitutional order and the lives and security of Russians. Putin added, during a speech in the Kremlin, that “the organizers of the rebellion betrayed the Russian people and their state,” thanking all the military and security services who stood in the face of this rebellion. He stressed that the overwhelming majority of Wagner group members are “patriots and loyal to the Russian state,” noting that “they were used to fight their comrades in arms.” He warned that any attempt to extort or stir up unrest is doomed to failure. Putin thanked all the military and security services who stood up to this rebellion, as well as the leaders and fighters of the group “who refused to shed blood,” stressing that “the courage of the Russian soldiers saved Russia.”

Putin called on Wagner fighters to contract with the Ministry of Defense, return to their homes, or leave for Belarus.

He stressed that his pledge to the “Wagner” fighters would be fulfilled.

Yesterday, the Russian Anti-Terrorism Committee announced the cancellation of anti-terrorism measures in Moscow and Voronezh provinces, which lasted for two days, against the backdrop of the Wagner Group’s armed rebellion attempt.

“Since there is no threat to the lives, safety and property of civilians, the head of the anti-terrorism service, the head of the Russian Federal Security Service, decided to cancel anti-terrorism measures in Moscow and its district, and in Voronezh and its district,” the committee said in a statement.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that all anti-terrorism restrictions in Moscow had been lifted.

And last Saturday, the Russian authorities activated anti-terrorism measures in a number of provinces in the southwest of the country, against the backdrop of the Wagner founder’s call for armed rebellion.