Vladimir Putin's victory was never in doubt, given the context in which the elections took place. But not so the future of Russia in the next six years of office. The Politico website tracks five possible scenarios by 2030, from the least likely one of a broad movement for democracy to that of a long life of the regime. But even this is given only a 45-50% chance, because the war in Ukraine has led to a more unstable internal situation: since last summer we have witnessed the failed uprising of Wagner chief Yevgeny Perigozin, protests in remote places like Bashkortostan or the anti-Semitic uprisings in the Russian republic of Dagestan, with security forces taken by surprise. For this reason, the West would do well to prepare for several possibilities.

Scenario 1, democracy

Democracy flourishes (probability 5-10%). As the fall of communism in Eastern Europe demonstrated in 1989, totalitarian regimes can collapse quickly in the face of democratic movements. The death of Alexei Navalny, transformed into a martyr, can create momentum, combined with other protests, such as that of the wives of soldiers sent to fight in Ukraine. But without Navalny, Russia loses a charismatic figure like Nelson Mandela in South Africa and Vaclav Havel in Czechoslovakia, while the majority of Russians continue to “passively if not actively” support the “disastrous war” in Ukraine.

According to Politico, this scenario could be favored by a victory for Ukraine. In this case the West should avoid too much enthusiasm, not place all its hopes in one leader, and lift sanctions only in exchange for reforms. And in the meantime cultivate relations with former Soviet republics such as Moldova and Armenia.

Scenario 2, the disintegration of Russia

Disintegration of Russia (10-15% chance). Faced with a devastating war in Ukraine, with hundreds of thousands of senseless deaths on the front lines, the people could revolt en masse and overthrow the regime. The central state could then disintegrate along ethnic lines, sinking into chaos and violence, as already happened in the civil war following the collapse of the tsarist empire. Without forgetting the disintegration of the USSR.

After all, Russia is a conglomerate of 21 republics. And the spark could explode in Chechnya, perhaps with the death of the already ill leader Ramzan Khadirov, among the Tatars, the Siberian Sakhas, among the ethnic minorities of remote areas with a high rate of deaths in war, higher than that of ethnic citizens Russian.

For now, Putin's regime remains in control, but although unlikely, this scenario cannot be completely ruled out and the West should remain flexible in this regard, also focusing on those in Russia who can safeguard the nuclear arsenal.

Scenario 3, the nationalist uprising

Nationalist uprising (15-20% chance). Prigozhin was eliminated, but all the ingredients that fueled his failed march on Moscow are still present: frustration with the mess of the war in Ukraine, the men and military assets lost in the quagmire of the conflict, the social inequality that reinforces the populism. However, according to Politico, it is difficult to find another character like Prigozhin, with his own private strength. Furthermore, Putin is increasingly veering towards “fascist” nationalism and “it will be difficult to overtake him on the right”. If a nationalist leader were to succeed in replacing Putin, the West would have to strengthen sanctions and security relations with countries close to Russia, Ukraine first and foremost, by implementing a policy of containment.

Scenario 4, the technocratic reset

Technocratic reset (20-25% chance). This could happen with Putin's death. Or if a group of senior officials, faced with the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine, or the sharp increase in the number of military losses, managed to remove Putin, as happened in 1964 with Nikita Khrushchev. The new government would not necessarily be democratic, but made up of Western-educated technocrats ready to return to the “status quo ante bellum”.

Political prisoners could be released, perhaps even the occupied areas in Donbass (but not Crimea) returned to Ukraine. For now, Putin maintains firm control over the government, but if this were to happen the West should be very cautious, remembering the illusions of other “resets” in the past. Naturally, democratic reforms should be encouraged by lifting sanctions, but always taking into account that any improvement could only be temporary.

Scenario 5, long live Putin

Long live Putin (45-50% probability). At the moment it seems the most probable hypothesis: with Navalny's death the opposition is in chaos, the economy has withstood the sanctions and the worst of the war in Ukraine could be behind us, especially if the United States remains reluctant to arm Kiev .

The 72-year-old Putin could therefore hold on until 2030 and perhaps even beyond. But even as Putin maintains a firm grip on power, “the economy is clearly heading for stagnation and rising inflation. Meanwhile in Ukraine, Putin's missteps have led to a shocking number of losses. Any one of these facts would be enough to threaten a leader, no matter how authoritarian.”

The West, concludes Politico, must increase the pressure on Putin's regime in every way. Strengthen sanctions, even against those who, like the United Arab Emirates, help Moscow to circumvent them. Make the oil price cap more effective and confiscate the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank. Encourage democratic developments and strengthen partnerships with countries on the Russian periphery. But first of all we must be aware that, “as long as Putin is in power the unprovoked war in Ukraine will continue, with the threat of a wider conflict.” The West “should use every tool possible to force Russians, both in the Kremlin and among the people, to understand how much they, and we, would be better off if Putin were no longer in power.”