Russia will continue to develop its nuclear weapons. Vladimir Putin sends a new message to the West and within 24 hours he returns to talking about atomic weapons. After having raised the possibility of modifying the nuclear doctrine, the Russian president refers to the “new plans”. Moscow’s plans, says the Kremlin leader, include “the further development of the nuclear triad”, the combination of missiles that can be launched from land, sea and air from silos, submarines and strategic bombers.

“Our plans include the further development of the nuclear triad as a guarantee of strategic deterrence and balance of power in the world,” Putin’s words during a meeting with graduates of higher military educational institutions. “We will increase the combat capabilities of all the Armed Forces and we will put the pride of our designers and engineers at the service” of the military apparatus.

The Tsar’s ‘double-faced’ messages

As often happens, the messages sent from Moscow have an ambivalent nature. Putin, after having opened up to changes to the nuclear doctrine, excludes the possibility that Russia could launch “a preventive attack”. Already in the recent St. Petersburg Economic Forum, on the other hand, Putin stated that he had “never sent such a message”. Nuclear weapons, as the doctrine provides, “are used only in exceptional cases, without so far such a situation having arisen. “I agree that the use of nuclear weapons could accelerate the achievement of Russia’s objectives, but the health of the Russian army at the front is even more important.”

To complete the ‘double face’ picture, in the last few hours, here are the words of Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson, who highlights the concepts expressed by Putin in the recent tour between North Korea and Vietnam and proposes a conditional opening to dialogue. “The president said that we are ready for a dialogue with the United States… but only for a comprehensive dialogue,” Peskov says. This dialogue should be broad and should include the Ukrainian crisis given “the direct involvement of the United States in this conflict”.