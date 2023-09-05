Putin: “The Jew Zelensky put in charge of Kiev to cover up Nazism”

New attack by Russian President Vladimir Putin against his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky: as reported by the agency Ria NovostiIndeed, the Kremlin leader called it “disgusting” that the West put a Jew to “cover up the glorification of Nazism and those who led the Holocaust in Ukraine” with “the extermination of 1.5 million people” .

The Russian leader, who spoke at the end of the meeting of the Victory Organizing Committee, then accused the current government in Kiev of being the heirs of Stepan Bandera’s nationalists, who allied themselves with the troops during the Second World War Nazis to fight against the Soviet Union and participating in the massacre of thousands of Jews.

“Ordinary citizens in Israel understand this best of all, look at what they are saying on the internet,” added Vladimir Putin.