NEW YORK. The very public death of Putin’s henchman, Yevgeny Prigozhin, highlights Russia’s evolution into a mafia state held together by violence and incapable of exercising global leadership. When he died in a plane crash, Prigozhin became the symbol of the criminal trajectory of the Russian state. In the 1980s he was imprisoned in the Soviet Union, after which he experienced a “rags to riches” transformation, from a peddler in post-Soviet Russia to a close associate of President Vladimir Putin. Prigozhin’s considerable business ranged from elite catering to meddling in US elections to commanding the Wagner Group, a government-funded private military.

The Wagner Group has projected, when needed, Russian strength into the Ukraine and Syria. In Africa it has not operated with the ideological zeal and hope for economic development that the Soviet Union once sustained, acquiring networks of loyalty and cooperation for the USSR. Instead, Wagner set up a vast criminal enterprise, a continental-scale protection racket that offered security to willing dictators and warlords. In return, she gained access to resources that she used to enrich herself.

Prigozhin’s professional star has risen further with the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. After repeated setbacks to the Russian conventional army, Wagner Group pushed forward around the town of Bakhmut, in one of the battles plan for war.

It did so by literally bringing Russian criminals out of prison so they could be thrown en masse into the fray. The strange pinnacle of Prigozhin’s career was the mutiny he led at the end of June. He first denounced the entire Russian general staff, at times alluding to the questionable judgment of Putin himself. The Wagner revolt went on unopposed until Prigozhin was persuaded to put an end to it, consigning himself to political purgatory. His death two months after the mutiny may have been an accident, but US intelligence agencies don’t think so.

Prigozhin was Putin’s alter ego. Both had ties to St. Petersburg. Both were self-made men who enjoyed speaking street slang and posing as tough guys. It is known that, at the beginning of his mandate, Putin promised to “kill” terrorists in a latrine if necessary. Putin dealt harshly with his political rivals. He kicked out of Russia Boris Berezovsky and Mikhail Khodorkovsky, oligarchs who were independent political protagonists.

Opposition leaders Alexei Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza, who had harshly criticized Putin were both poisoned and imprisoned. Putin also heads a system that has assassinated or executed those he deemed traitors, often in spectacular ways: Boris Nemtsov, a charismatic opposition politician, was shot and killed from a speeding car in 2015; Sergei Skripal, a former Russian army officer who lived in Britain was poisoned in 2018 (he managed to survive); and now, the incident in Prigozhin’s case, assuming his plane didn’t simply crash.

The mafia undertones of these manifestations of brute power are not accidental. Their purpose is to intimidate, to show that the Russian state will stop at nothing to protect itself. I am at the heart of the regime. Putin’s Russia lacks the European momentum and diplomatic savvy of the Russian Empire. It doesn’t have the revolutionary appeal of the Soviet Union. His economy is heavy with state-owned enterprises and opposes innovation, and his foreign policy has unnecessarily isolated Russia from the West. What Putin excels at is generating wealth for the state and converting that wealth into coercive force. This was the Wagner Group’s approach to Africa, a microcosm of the government Prigozhin served.

Prigozhin’s mistake, in June, was to strike a non-fatal blow against the boss. Chaos could characterize Putin’s mafia state and the poorly managed war in Ukraine certainly shook the “leaders of power” in Russia, reorganizing the pre-war hierarchies. Without war, an adventurer like Prigozhin would not have commanded a private army capable of acting against the Kremlin. Still, Prigozhin’s rebellion was extraordinarily senseless. He was not the head of Russia’s security services, he had no genuine allies in the Russian elite, and his numerous social media tirades did not constitute a coherent agenda for revolution. Having surrendered to his own self-aggrandizing mythology, Prigozhin thought he could challenge the godfather of him at the heart of this criminal enterprise. Instead, he was quickly crushed.

Putin’s mafia state is in no danger of falling apart. He’s spent more than two decades building walls around himself. Its tools for political and social control are formidable. The liberal opposition, powerful when Putin returned to the Russian presidency in 2011-2012, has weakened since the war began. Anti-war demonstrators are actively prosecuted or have fled the country. Contrary to frequent predictions that the war would spell Putin’s political demise, it was instead popular in Russia, thanks to anti-war sentiment as genuine as pro-war sentiment.

Putin has a knack for running Russia like a mafia state and the war has mirrored and strengthened that. But the risk to the country’s international image is growing. One might assume that this image has already been destroyed by the multiple human rights abuses during the war in Ukraine and the incompetence of the Russian military. Putin finds it difficult to travel abroad, because the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for him. Because of its war of aggression, dozens of countries have severed relations with Russia. Public opinion in Europe and the US may harbor certain political divisions over Russia and Ukraine, but they betray weak support for Putin as leader or for the ongoing Russian war. Ukrainian flags continue to fly everywhere in American and European cities. Putin has lost to the West for a long time yet.

But the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 was not meant to convince the West. On the contrary, it was a premeditated assault not only on Ukrainian territory, but on Western power as such. Putin wanted the war to help Russia align itself with non-Western countries, show the vacuum of Western power, and demonstrate that Russia is destined to be an important arbiter of international order. This is a maximum effort for Russia. If the war had gone well, Putin would have tried to divide Europe from the US. He has not abandoned this goal and will wage a long war to wear down Western support for Ukraine, or to ensure that Ukraine, invited into institutions such as NATO and the European Union, is a failed state. Putin’s dream in Ukraine is to demonstrate the reality of American decline which for him equals Russian rise.

What does Prigozhin’s death mean for Putin’s future and for Russia? In recent days, Putin spoke at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg. Brazil, India, China and South Africa, Russia’s BRICS partners, are not keen on war against Ukraine, but continue to trade with Russia, giving Moscow a lifeline at a time of crisis. unprecedented Western sanctions. Since 2014, Putin has also cultivated good relations with China. The two countries should be the linchpins of a post-American international order, a multipolar world freed from the depredations of American militarism and the promotion of democracy. Achieving this goal is Russia’s grand strategic goal.