The president of the Russian Federation points the finger at the European Union for the current energy crisis on the continent. “It is a sum of several factors, including hasty actions, that have led to an imbalance in the European energy markets. Russia – he continues – is a reliable gas supplier for Asia and Europe and fully respects its commitments ».

In meeting with administrators of national energy companies, Putin added that Russia is increasing gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine, in response to the energy crisis. It would be ready to stabilize the rise in market prices. Sales of Russian gas in Europe could reach a new record this year, and transit through Ukraine exceeds volumes agreed under Gazprom’s contract with Kiev. “Gazprom – he added – has never refused to increase gas supplies to Europe, if requested”. Instead, it would be “the policy of short-term contracts that turned out to be wrong”.

Moscow is accused by many of limiting gas supplies in order to put pressure on the West, hastening the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline linking Russia and Germany. «We see all kinds of speculations about the gas transportation system in Ukraine. It is disadvantageous for Gazprom to increase the volume of supplies through Ukraine because it is more expensive. Pumping through new systems is cheaper ».

Putin points out what he believes were the errors of the EU Commission regarding supplies: “As we know, the global energy market has no patience for mess and vagueness: here the investment plans are of a long-term nature, sudden actions lead to severe imbalances. A number of unfavorable factors have accumulated on the European energy market this year. The practice of our European partners confirmed once again that they made mistakes, all the activities of the previous European Commission were aimed at limiting the so-called long-term contracts and aimed at switching to trading on the gas exchange. It became obvious that this policy was wrong ».