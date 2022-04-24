“Easter awakens the most luminous feelings, and unites all Orthodox believers”, declares Vladimir Putin, as he sways to the rhythm of the choir, with a bored air, candle in hand, in the gaudy immensity of the Cathedral of Christ Moscow Redeemer. Easter saved the Ukrainian Orthodox believer Ihor Glodan, who left home to go to the Odessa market to buy “paska”, the traditional sweet of the holiday: when he returned, he discovered that a missile launched by Russian Orthodox believers had killed his wife Valeria, 28, his daughter Kira, three months, and his mother-in-law. Easter in Ukrainian is called Velykden, the great day, and the head of the Greek-rite Catholic church Svyatoslav had asked God to “go down to the dungeons of Azovstal and save those down there from hell.” Pope Francis and United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres have called for a truce for Catholic and Orthodox Easter, but Russian missiles continued to rain down on all Ukrainian cities with indifferent constancy.

Ukrainians were unable to go to churches to respect the curfew and hide in shelters, while the celebrities of the Putinian regime met at the liturgy officiated by Patriarch Kirill, the only religious leader who did not invoke peace, nor utter the word “war “, In full compliance with the rules of Russian censorship. The Village magazine doubts that Putin actually came to the cathedral, comparing photos from Easter 2021 in which he takes the same stance and is dressed in exactly the same way. But even if it were true that he is a fake, it would add mystery to his condition, not his intentions. The Financial Times quotes “three informed sources” to argue that Putin has “lost interest in diplomacy efforts” and wants to go ahead with the war to “wrest as much territory from Ukraine as possible”. The word “peace” is banned from the Russian political lexicon, and Andrey Kryukov, arrested in Red Square with the sign “Christ is for peace”, is the witness of the Orwellian turn of a regime in whose talk shows they discuss, with gusto and detail, of how the Russian atomic bombs will annihilate New York.

Peace is war, the only two allies of Russia are the army and the fleet, whoever is not with us is against us and if the enemy does not surrender they must be eliminated: all the slogans of Russian militarist nationalism, from Alexander III to Stalin, boom from morning to evening on Russian televisions. It almost seems like a party of exultant ferocity, with no more room for pity, not even for a facade demeanor. The joy with which any dissent is hunted down in Moscow is almost liberating: there is no longer any need to observe appearances, hold back, control oneself with anyone and here the tax office blocks Chulpan Khamatova’s accounts – perhaps the best Russian actress of her generation, and icon of charity – barely utters a word against the war. This is not just a retaliation against elitist intellectuals: Maksim Galkin, an imitator and TV quiz host adored by that “deep people” who, according to the former Kremlin spin doctor Vladislav Surkov, has a direct mystical connection with Putin. And it’s not just about the rich and famous: the kindergarten teachers who handed over to the police the mother who had torn the Z symbol of the war appear as convinced of what they are doing as Putin, who according to rumors gathered in the Kremlin by Meduza, ” he believes that the people will not forgive him a surrender ».

What is the quota of the Russian people willing to sacrifice themselves to exterminate the former Ukrainian brothers is not known, even if on the Net there are photos of writings against the war and against Putin written by unknown hands almost everywhere, in an underground civil war that it is destroying friendships and families. But Financial Times whistleblowers say that “Putin believes the nonsense he hears on TV”, which is controlled by himself, and political scientist Vladimir Pastukhov argues that the Kremlin is now to be judged not as a political body, with more or less rational interests , but as a “sect of religious fanatics, which has drugged a large part of the population with ideology”. And if it is a war of religion, “it has no rational objectives or constraints”, and threatens the atomic bomb to purify a world that – as Putin already claimed it years ago – “does not deserve to live if there were no more Russia” . Just as retreating Russian troops have undermined looted fields and houses with hidden traps, so their commanders are trying to prevent Russia from surviving their regime. Regardless of how badly Putinism one day ends, Russia, and the Russians, will be associated for decades to come with a country that has launched missiles to kill children at Easter. And this is no longer just Putin’s problem.