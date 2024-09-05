Vladimir Putin votes for Kamala Harris against Donald Trump? The Russian president, with a joke and a laugh, enters the field of the 2024 US elections and definitely shakes things up with his speech at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. While the United States sanctions Russian entities and individuals for interfering in the November 5 elections, Putin seizes the assist offered by a question from the audience at the event. The US president “Joe Biden He was the first to recommend his supporters to support Mrs. Harris. We will do it here too, we will support her“, says the Russian leader with an ironic smile, amid laughter and applause from those present.

To underscore the tone of his joke, he also mentions Harris’s laughter, which Trump has mocked so much, calling his rival ‘laffin’ Kamala Harris. “She laughs so contagiously that she can show that everything is fine with her,” Putin says, but only to point out, leaving open all interpretations and therefore none, that Trump “had imposed more sanctions against Russia than any other president before him.” “Maybe if Harris is fine, maybe she will avoid such actions.”

Back in February, Putin said he preferred Biden to Trump in the race for the White House and described the outgoing president as a “more predictable” leader. Biden called Putin a “murderer” shortly after taking office and more recently ‘advised’ the Russian president “not to meddle with the elections” in the United States.

Putin did, however, say in July that he approved of Trump’s comments about his ability to end the conflict in Ukraine if elected, and denounced the legal cases opened against him in the U.S. as “persecution.”

In New York, two RT employees, Kostiantyn Kalashnikov and Elena Afanasyeva, who are currently considered fugitives, have been indicted for conspiracy to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) and conspiracy to launder money. According to the Department of Justice, the two are involved in a $10 million program to create and distribute content to American audiences with secret propaganda messages from Moscow.

The Treasury Department also imposed sanctions on the top brass of the Russian broadcaster associated with the Kremlin’s propaganda effort. Also targeted were its director, Margarita Simonyan, and her deputy, Elizaveta Brodskaya, accused of trying to influence the November 5 elections.