Moscow (agencies)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that the Russian army had stopped the civil war and acted with clarity and harmony, noting that it had moved collectively to end the rebellion led by the founder of the Wagner private military group, Yevgeny Prigojen, last Saturday.

This came in a speech delivered by Putin to members of the Russian army units, the National Guard, the security forces and others who participated in maintaining order during the Wagner Group rebellion, in the presence of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

“At the difficult moment the country went through, our army faced unrest, the result of which could have been chaos,” the Russian president added.

He continued, “The pilots who died on June 24 did their duty with honor, and asked to honor their memory with a minute of silence.”

On Monday, Putin saluted pilots killed during the failed insurgency at the weekend, confirming earlier reports by military bloggers that several planes had been shot down by Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group.

He stated that Russia did not have to withdraw military units participating in the special operation in Ukraine to help put down the rebellion, pointing out that the Russian army and people were not on the side of the rebels.

Putin said, in a meeting with the security forces, yesterday, that the Russian state fully funded the Wagner private military group and spent 86 billion rubles (one billion dollars) on it between May 2022 and the same month of this year.

He added that Yevgeny Prigogine, the leader of Wagner, made about the same amount during the same period from his company specialized in the field of food and catering.

In a televised speech from the Kremlin, Putin said that the overwhelming majority of Wagner members are “patriotic and loyal to the Russian state,” noting that “they were used to fight their comrades in arms.”

And he indicated that he had suggested to the paramilitary group’s fighters to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense, to return to their homes, or to go to Belarus, promising that he would abide by his promise to allow those he wanted to go to Belarus.

For his part, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said yesterday that the armed rebellion crisis was resolved thanks to the efforts of Russian President Vladimir, and his will to prevent the development of events according to a worse scenario.

Peskov expressed the Kremlin’s hope that all parties to the agreement will fulfill their promises, and that President Putin highly appreciates the efforts of his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in mediation.

Peskov indicated that the Russian and Belarusian presidents are in constant communication and coordinate views and actions that must be taken daily.

And last Saturday night, the fighters of the “Wagner” group seized the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov Province, southwestern Russia.

An agreement was reached, mediated by Lukashenko, to stop the rebellion and for the head of the Wagner Group to leave Russia and a number of his fighters to Belarus.