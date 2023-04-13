Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 12, during a speech on the occasion of Cosmonautics Day in the Kremlin, thanked the creators of the film “Challenge”, which was filmed aboard the ISS.

“We were the first to shoot a full-length feature film in orbit, aboard a spacecraft. And here, too, were the first. I want to thank everyone who took part in the creation of this picture,” the Russian leader said.

On the same day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the film “The Challenge” a breakthrough. He noted that he really liked the film. According to Peskov, the acting skills of Russian cosmonauts were a discovery for him.

On October 17, 2021, the descent vehicle of the Soyuz MS-18 manned spacecraft with actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko landed in Kazakhstan after filming the feature film The Challenge. Later, members of the film crew stated that they were quite well prepared for the flight into space and “understood well how and what was happening.”

As Peresild noted, speaking about filming, everything that was done in space, everything happened on the verge of the human capabilities of the crew members. According to her, the film crew managed to make the material for the film “The Challenge” more detailed than was originally planned as part of the filming of the film on the ISS.

The film shot on the ISS is a joint project of Roskosmos, Channel One and Yellow, Black and White studios.