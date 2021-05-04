Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, May 4, announced gratitude to teachers, doctors and scientists from the regions for their contribution to the fight against coronavirus infection.

The head of state also ordered the presentation of certificates of honor, the corresponding document was published on the official internet portal legal information.

In particular, the employees of the Bashkir State Medical University will be awarded the President’s Certificate of Honor “for their great contribution to the fight against coronavirus infection …, dedication shown in the performance of their professional duty.”

Also, employees of the Krasnogvardeysk Central Regional Hospital in Adygea and the Katkov Republican Clinical Hospital in Mordovia will receive a certificate.

The president’s gratitude will also be announced to a number of researchers, doctors, nurses of Ufa, Novourengoisk, Volgograd, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Kaluga Region and other regions.

According to the order of the head of state, teachers and employees of educational institutions in some cities of the country will receive certificates of honor for “a great contribution to ensuring the activities of educational institutions during the epidemic of coronavirus infection.”

At the end of December last year, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko announced that more than 5 thousand medical workers in Russia have received awards for helping patients with coronavirus infection and fighting its spread.