Russian President Vladimir Putin, Monday, during a meeting in Moscow with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, expressed Russia’s openness to discussing the peace plan proposed by Beijing to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
“We are always open to a negotiation process,” Putin said during the meeting, the beginning of which was broadcast on Russian television. We will undoubtedly discuss all these issues, including your initiatives, which we treat with respect.
