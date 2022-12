How did you feel about the content of this article?

Chinese dictator Xi Jinping on screen during a videoconference with Russian President Vladimir Putin. | Photo: EFE

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he wanted to strengthen military cooperation with China during a video conference meeting with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping, praising Moscow and Beijing’s resilience in the face of “pressure” Western “unprecedented”.

“In the context of unprecedented pressure and provocation from the West, we are defending our principled positions,” said Vladimir Putin, before announcing that he wants to “enhance cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and China”. According to him, “coordination between Moscow and Beijing on the international stage (…) serves the creation of a just world order based on international law.”

Putin also emphasized that Russian-Chinese military and technical cooperation contributes to maintaining stability in key regions of the two countries. Faced with Western sanctions over its offensive against Ukraine, Russia has sought in recent months to strengthen its ties with Asia, especially with China. The Russians are trying to increase their gas deliveries to the Chinese economy, a big consumer of hydrocarbons.

Russia and China have conducted joint military exercises in recent months, including naval maneuvers in the East China Sea this week. Vladimir Putin also announced this Friday that Xi will go to Russia in early 2023 for “a state visit”, which will be the first since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.