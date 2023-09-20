Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

Putin should tell Russian media how to describe Ukrainian President Zelensky in the future. The measure outraged editors.

Moscow – Russia’s propaganda is apparently getting more intense. According to reports, the Russian President Wladimir Putin Media in their own country dictate how they will publicly refer to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj in the future. In particular, this is intended to undermine his recognition as the political “president” of Ukraine.

Putin bans Russian media from calling Zelenskyy “president”

Like the independent newspaper The Moscow Times citing the Russian-language newspaper Holod According to reports, the Kremlin has given state media in Russia new instructions regarding their coverage of Ukraine. The directive of the presidential administration in Russia should from now on prohibit anyone from specifically referring to Volodymyr Zelensky as “president”. Instead, they were told to only call Selenskyj by his pure name, for example. The term “Zelensky regime” is also an option.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. © Gavriil Grigorov/AFP

The instructions should Holod said to have taken place last Friday. Anonymous employees in Russian editorial offices reacted to the Kremlin’s new edition with “outrage” and “threats of resignation,” according to the report The Moscow Times further. Nevertheless, the implementation is already noticeable. Since then, the state news agency RIA Novosti has actually no longer referred to Volodymyr Zelensky as president, while the Regnum news agency has resorted to alternative names such as “Kiev’s leader” or “head of the Kiev regime”.

Currently the requirement is limited to news headlines. The Kremlin’s goal is to ensure that Zelensky’s name generally appears in news agencies without official status.

Volodymyr Zelenkyj is no longer a “president” in Russian media – Putin is stepping up censorship

The fact that Russian state media is strictly controlled by the Kremlin is no news. Since the beginning of Ukraine war “Media freedom practically no longer exists in Russia,” says one assessment the organization “Reporters Without Borders”. Journalism in Russia has not only been important since the invasion of Russia Ukraine strictly censored. “The Kremlin had previously declared more than a hundred journalists to be alleged “foreign agents”, closed various critical media outlets and massively tightened censorship on the Internet,” it continues.

Since Vladimir Putin took office as president in 2012, a total of 37 media workers have been murdered because of their work, according to the organization’s information. Violence against journalists would only be punished in rare cases. (nz)