Nordic country intends to join the military alliance as soon as possible to strengthen its security

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto that the country’s entry into NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) would be a mistake. The two spoke by phone this Saturday (May 14, 2022), days after Finland announced that it will ask to join the military alliance.

“Vladimir Putin emphasized that abandoning the traditional policy of military neutrality would be a mistake, as there are no threats to Finland’s security. Such a change in the country’s foreign policy could have a negative impact on Russian-Finnish relations.”Russia said in a statement.

The telephone initiative came from Finland. In noteNiinisto said that the war in Ukraine had altered his country’s security environment.

“Niinistö repeated his deep concern for the human suffering caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. President Niinistö emphasized the imperative of peace. He also conveyed the messages on how to ensure the evacuation of civilians.”said the Finnish government.

On Thursday (May 12, 2022), Finland announced that it must apply for NATO membership as soon as possible. Sweden has also expressed interest in joining the military alliance.

In February, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that a possible Finnish entry into NATO “would have serious military and political repercussions”. This Saturday (May 14), Russia suspended the supply of energy to the neighboring country, alleging problems in receiving payments.

Putin cited NATO’s potential expansion as one of the reasons for starting what he calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.