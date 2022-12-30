Home page politics

Of: Andrew Schmid

Split

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in Samarkand, Uzbekistan: the two heads of state last met in person in September. © Sergei Bobylev/imago

Putin wants to discuss “the most important regional problems” with China. The Ukraine war is not mentioned – NATO is putting pressure on it. All information in the news ticker.

Moscow/Beijing – Russia currently appears to be seeking an alliance with China. After Dmitry Medvedev traveled to Beijing before Christmas (at the same time as Zelenskyj’s visit to the USA), Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin now wants to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping. A video call is planned for Friday.

Putin talks to Xi in Ukraine war: video call about “key regional issues”

According to the Kremlin, the exchange of views will focus on “the most important regional problems” – both those “closer to Russia” and those “closer to China”. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not comment more specifically, but made it clear via Russian news agencies: “Our leaders will discuss these problems in the spirit of a real strategic partnership.” North China borders southeast Russia. According to Peskov, Putin and Xi will greet each other publicly, followed by a private one-on-one meeting.

In the face of international condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions, Putin wants to strengthen ties with Beijing and boost economic cooperation. The two countries see themselves as a geopolitical counterweight to the United States and its allies. In December, for example, Russia and China held joint military exercises that the Russian army chief described as a response to the “aggressive” US stance in the Asia-Pacific region.

China’s head of state and party leader: This is how Xi Jinping rose to become the most powerful man in the world View photo gallery

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg calls for more weapons: “Fastest way to more peace”

At the turn of the year, however, NATO also positioned itself in the Ukraine war. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg openly calls for arms deliveries to Ukraine. “It may sound paradoxical, but military support for Ukraine is the fastest way to peace,” Stoltenberg told dpa. “We know that most wars end at the negotiating table – probably this war too – but we know that what Ukraine can achieve in these negotiations depends inseparably on the military situation.” There have been no major breakthroughs on the front recently . This is one of the reasons why there are currently no signs of a quick peace solution.

Ukraine-News: According to Stoltenberg, Putin had “no interest in a peaceful solution”

Stoltenberg says: “So if you want a peaceful, negotiated solution that ensures Ukraine survives as an independent democratic state, then the best way to support it militarily is to convince President Putin that he is achieving his goal, taking control of Ukraine will not achieve.”

In the interview, Stoltenberg also gave insight into February 24: “When I went to bed I knew they were going to invade, so I thought it would be good to get a few hours of sleep.” NATO was “well prepared ‘, ‘because it was a long-foreseen invasion’. However, the military alliance was unable to prevent them. “We believed in diplomacy to the end, but President Putin was not interested in a peaceful solution.” (as with dpa material)