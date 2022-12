Russian President cited the possibility of “adopting” the American strategy of admitting a pre-emptive nuclear strike in a conflict 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

At a time in the war in Ukraine, when the invaded country has been recovering areas in the south and Russia is promoting attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure (especially the electricity sector), Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke again this Friday (9) about the possibility of Moscow abandoning its doctrine of not first using nuclear weapons in a conflict.

At a press conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, where he traveled to attend the Eurasian Economic Union summit, Putin mentioned the United States.

“They included this in their strategy, it is written in their documents: [a possibilidade de] a preemptive strike. We do not. For our part, we [apenas] the retaliatory strike in our strategy,” said the Russian president.

“So if we are talking about an attack to disarm

[o inimigo], we might consider adopting the best practices of our US partners and their ideas to ensure your safety. We are just thinking about it,” added Putin, who cited that such a preemptive nuclear strike could be targeted at enemy checkpoints.

On Wednesday (7), the Russian president had already mentioned the matter, pointing out that the doctrine of using nuclear weapons only in retaliation could “drastically limit” a Russian response if it suffered a first attack with weapons of this type.

“If Russia does not use [armas nucleares] first under any circumstances, that means we wouldn’t be able to be second to use them either.”