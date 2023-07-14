Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

Putin shares new details about his meeting with Prigozhin shortly after his uprising. He played off the Wagner group against their leader.

MOSCOW — Just days after the Prigozhin military uprising, Putin met in person with the Wagner boss and some of his commanders on June 29 — apparently trying to drive a wedge between the group and its leader. Putin told a Russian newspaper how he paraded Prigozhin in front of everyone.

Not only Russian President Vladimir Putin and Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin attended the meeting, but also 35 of his commanders. So far, it was only known that Putin, among other things, listened to statements by the Wagner commanders and offered them new future opportunities in the Ukraine war.

Putin meets Prigozhin and Wagner mercenaries: President wants to trigger a dispute in the group

Now the Russian newspaper reported Kommersant above details of the conversation. Accordingly, Putin placed Prigozhin in front of the group of commanders so that the Wagner boss is in the same room but cannot see any of his people. As Putin told a journalist from the newspaper, he then made the mercenaries an offer.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 22, 2023 in Moscow – one day later the Wagner uprising began. © Sergey Guneyev/Sputnik/AFP

According to Putin, the Wagner commanders were given the opportunity to no longer fight under the general leadership of Prigozhin, but to retain their direct commander and go back to the Ukraine war under his leadership. For the last 18 months they have fought under the man nicknamed “Sedoy”, which translated means something like “grey hair”.

“Many nodded”: Putin talks about meetings with Wagner mercenaries and Prigozhin

“Nothing would change for you. They would be led by the same person who has always been their actual commander,” Putin told the group Kommersant said. “And then?” the Russian reporter is said to have asked. “A lot of people nodded [zustimmend]when I said that,” Putin said. Prigozhin then reacted clearly angrily. He couldn’t see his own people, but said very confidently and loudly: “No, the boys do not agree with this decision.”

Whether Putin’s account of the meeting is truth or propaganda cannot be independently confirmed. The information should therefore be viewed with caution. According to that portal Eurotopicsan information service of the Federal Agency for Civic Education, is the Russian newspaper Kommersant to be one of the first independent and critical newspapers in Russia. “The newspaper’s reputation has suffered since it was taken over by a holding company owned by billionaire Alisher Usmanov in 2008, but it is still considered one of the few quality newspapers in Russia,” it said. (nz)