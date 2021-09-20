Despite the general discontent over the worsening living conditions of the population, nepotism, flagrant cases of corruption, the lack of democracy and transparency, since it was expected that the “smart vote” proposed by Russia’s main opposition leader, Alexéi Navalni, who promoted the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) as the main channel of the protest vote, things have remained practically the same as they were.

The legislative elections held in Russia between Friday and Sunday have not served to substantially modify the composition of the State Duma (Lower House of the Russian Parliament). With the scrutiny of the ballots almost completed, ‘United Russia’, the party of President Vladimir Putin, has obtained 49.84% of the votes, somewhat less than in the legislative elections of 2016, when it obtained 54.20%.

However, the formation of the Kremlin, as pointed out this Monday by the president of the Central Electoral Commission, Ella Pamfílova, at a press conference will surely retain the ‘constitutional majority’ or qualified, with more than 300 seats of the 450 that the Duma, once the vote count is completed in the 225 single-member constituencies.

If so, the Russian president, as he did last year, could amend the Magna Carta at will. In 2020 he had a clause included in his text that allows him, if he deems it appropriate, to run for two more presidential terms (until 2036), after having already served almost four, in addition to the four years he held the position of prime minister. From now on, with the ‘constitutional majority’ in hand, he could undertake further legislative changes to design his political future, either by continuing to lead the country or by forming a mechanism that allows him to guarantee total control over his successor.

The point is that not even the ‘domesticated’ opposition, made up of the parties with a presence in Parliament, has advanced enough in these elections to put Putin in trouble, the Communist Party has improved its result somewhat compared to 2016. Then he reaped 13.34% of the votes and now 18.95%.

The ultranationalists of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) have even worsened compared to five years ago. Then they obtained 13.14% of the votes and now 7.50%. Its leader, Vladimir Zhirinovski, had a very critical angry intervention in the chamber on Monday against the deputies of ‘United Russia’, not without insults. In his words, the elections have been a total fraud. He said he hated them. The other party with deputies in the Lower House, the Social Democrats of ‘Fair Russia’, have improved a bit, from 6.22% in 2016 to 7.45% after the current call, but nothing that could disturb the Kremlin.

The incoming Parliament seems to now have a new party ‘New People’ (liberal conservatives), which has obtained 5.33% of the vote. He is on the tightrope because if, after the end of the vote, he falls below five percent, he will not win any seats. The leader of the liberal party ‘Yábloko’ (apple), Sergey Mitrojin, could also enter the Chamber, elected from the open lists.

All this in the midst of complaints of ‘massive fraud’ from the opposition, including from the Communist Party, which wants to mobilize its supporters to protest in the center of Moscow, in Pushkin Square, despite the fact that the City Council has already disavowed that they can carry out concentration.