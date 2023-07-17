Home page politics

From: Max Schaefer

Russia blocks grain deal with Ukraine. He sees conditions not met. This has fatal consequences for the nutrition of millions of people.

Kiev – The grain agreement has long been considered one of the few examples of expedient negotiations in the war between Ukraine and Russia. The West does not fulfill the terms of the agreement. Russia is therefore suspending the agreement for the time being. As soon as all Russian demands are met, Moscow will return to fulfilling the agreement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Russian state news agency mug. Last week Vladimir Putin described the agreement as a “unilateral game”.

Why is Russia obstructing the grain deal with Ukraine?

Since the beginning of the agreement with Ukraine, Moscow has demanded that Western sanctions be relaxed in return. Moscow sees this as a hindrance to its own exports of grain and fertilizers. Russian grain is already exempt from sanctions. However, Russia’s central demand in the dispute over the grain agreement is that the state agricultural bank be reconnected to the Swift international banking communications network. Since Russia started the Ukraine war, it has been locked out of Swift.

As a compromise, the EU had proposed the establishment of a subsidiary of the agricultural bank in order to be able to handle financial transactions, reports the German wave. This is a “deliberately unworkable plan,” said Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry. The foundation and the connection to Swift took months. Insuring ships and cargo is also difficult. “Under these conditions, it is obvious that there is no basis for continuing the Black Sea Initiative,” Zakharova said.

What does the “Black Sea Grain Initiative” regulate in the Ukraine war?

The Grains Agreement, also known as the Black Sea Grains Initiative, was signed on July 22, 2022. Turkey and the United Nations (UN) mediated between Ukraine and Russia. The agreement allows grain and other agricultural products (see table) to be exported from the Ukrainian ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny. The ships were able to use a defined humanitarian corridor in the direction of Istanbul, where they were then checked for weapons.

Corn 50 percent Wheat 28 percent Sunflower products 11 percent Miscellaneous 11 percent Source: UN Black Sea Grains Initiative

Where Ukraine exports grain

According to the UN, the agreement enabled Ukraine to export 30 million tons of grain worth nine billion US dollars (as of May 2023). As a result, food prices have fallen. At the beginning of July 2023, they were 23 percent below the peak in March 2022. The most common destinations were China, Spain and Turkey. However, the UN points out that it may be processed in the destination countries and in turn exported. However, according to the UN initiative, 64 percent of the grain went to so-called developing countries.

China 8 million Spain 6 million Türkiye 3.2 million Italy 2.1 million Netherlands 2 million Egypt 1.6 million Bangladesh 1.1 million Israel 870,600 Tunisia 713,500 Portugal 708,300 India 585,600 Libya 558,600 Belgium 518,700 Kenya 437,500 Germany 412,300 Source: UN initiative

What are the consequences of Russia’s blockade of the grain deal?

Ukraine could probably no longer export agricultural products in these quantities. Millions of tons of grain are then also stuck in Ukraine and threaten to spoil. Transport over land would be difficult because the number of freight cars required alone is a challenge. This would jeopardize the food supply for many people.

The supplies are essential to feeding about 400 million people, mostly in Africa and the Middle East, according to the World Food Program. The exports are “a matter of life and death,” said the German ambassador to the UN Human Rights Council German Welle.

From the grain agreement could mean a gap in the budget of Ukraine

For Ukraine, the loss of grain exports could mean economic losses. In March 2022 alone, the country took in around 700 million US dollars. Without exports, there would be no income for the state budget. For the farmers it is a question of existence.

The amount of grain exported from Ukraine had already fallen in the past few months. Possible reasons were that shipping companies shied away from the risk, high insurance costs and strict regulation, which made fast passage difficult. UN Secretary-General António Guterres was therefore dissatisfied. (ms/dpa)