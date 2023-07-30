Home page politics

From: Mark Stoffers

In St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin makes a surprising statement. Kremlin chief talks about basis for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

St. Petersburg – Does the Russia-Africa summit not only hold gifts of grain, but also a possible end to the Ukraine war? Because after Vladimir Putin had concluded the last meeting with the African leaders in St. Petersburg, the Russian ruler stepped before the press and surprised the journalists present with his statements.

The Kremlin ruler spoke on the spot about the Ukraine war and possible negotiations. Accordingly, Moscow did not reject talks about Ukraine and an African and a Chinese peace initiative could be the “basis” for peace.

Russia-Africa summit: Putin names ‘basis’ for end of Ukraine war

“There are provisions of these peace initiatives that are being implemented,” said Putin about possible efforts to end the Ukraine war, but also emphasized obstacles that could prevent peace negotiations between Russia and stand in the way of Ukraine. “But there are things that are difficult or impossible to implement.”

Putin emphasized one aspect in particular. One of the points of the African initiative is a ceasefire, but this is difficult to implement while Kiev’s troops are on the offensive against Russia. “We cannot stop firing if we are under attack,” the Russian president said.

Putin at the Russia-Africa summit: Peace initiative to end the Ukraine war consists of ten points

Last month, an African peace initiative for a possible end to the Ukraine war was presented to Russia. This lists ten points, which include a call for peace through negotiations, guaranteeing the sovereignty of states and security guarantees for all countries.



On the issue of starting peace talks to end the war in Ukraine, Putin said that Russia “didn’t oppose” them and “needs an agreement on both sides” for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to begin. Meanwhile, information has recently emerged that Russia is negotiating with former US officials and that the CIA is apparently exploring an end to the Ukraine war with Putin’s top spy.

End of the Ukraine war: “Putin has already lost the war”

Furthermore, Putin again emphasized that Ukraine’s offensive against Russia is progressing slowly. He also provided figures on Kiev’s losses during Ukraine’s counteroffensive. He also claimed that Ukraine had lost 415 tanks and 1,300 armored vehicles since June 4. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has currently rejected the idea of ​​a ceasefire, saying it would keep Russia in control of almost a fifth of its country and give its military time to regroup.

One can only speculate about the reasons why Putin chose the Russia-Africa summit as the basis for a possible end to the Ukraine war. He may be feeling the pressure from his own country, since a satisfactory victory in the Ukraine war is not in sight. Instead, its power base shows clear cracks. That didn’t last Putin’s impotence in the Wagner uprising in Russia proven. It’s just one of many reasons why military analyst Sean Bell Sky News the thesis that “Putin has already lost this war”.

End of the Ukraine war: Kiev rejects ceasefire negotiations with Russia

Whether Putin really wants to shake hands with Kiev with the statements regarding an end to the Ukraine war cannot be reliably assessed. What is certain, however, is that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejects the idea of ​​a ceasefire, as it would keep Russia in control of almost a fifth of Ukraine and give Putin’s military time to regroup.

Instead, Kyiv is clear for its part Conditions for negotiations with Russia and an end to the Ukraine war.