03/13/2025



Updated at 6:34 p.m.





The White House emissary, Steve Witkoff, This Thursday arrived in Moscow with the intention of informing President Vladimir Putin of the content of the agreement reached with Ukraine in Saudi Arabia for a 30 -day truce. However, Putin has given more importance to his nth summit with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexánder Lukashenko, and has relegated the meeting with Witkoff to a hole in his agenda for last minute of the afternoon behind closed doors and without information after the press.

Putin has also advanced in the joint press conference that he has offered with Lukashenko his reservations in relation to the high fire and the numerous problems that, according to him, will mean its practical application. Repeating the well -known arguments constantly wielded by Russian Foreign Minister, Serguéi Lavrov, His vice minister, Serguéi Riabkov, and the presidential spokesman, Dmtri Peskovthe maximum Russian leader told journalists with Lukashenko to his right that “Russia agrees with the proposals to end hostilities, but only with those that lead to a long -term peace and eliminate the causes of the crisis.”

In his words, the acceptance of a truce “You have its nuances, including the Kursk region”, which, according to the latest information from the Ministry of Defense, is already practically free of Ukrainian troops. “Russia is shot the entire Kursk region, so the exit of the Ukrainian army of the fence is becoming impossible,” said Putin, who also estimates that, in such a situation, “it is of interest to Ukraine to achieve a high fire of 30 days, since all its military in the Kursk region are surrounded.” The Russian president believes that such truce “could be used by Ukraine to obtain weapons or mobilize more forces.”

In case it was not enough, Putin stressed, the Russian troops "are now moving almost everywhere and it is not clear how the situation will be resolved in the contact line (front line) in case of a high fire." He also declared that "the control and verification issues of the truce are not clear (…) presumably very complex to monitor possible violations of the high fire when the contact line in Ukraine has a length of 2,000 kilometers."









“The idea of ​​a high fire is correct, but there are aspects that must be discussed, even with the United States,” emphasized the Russian president, claiming to be willing to speak on the phone at any time with his American counterpart, Donald Trump. The Russian media talked about the possibility of such a conversation this Thursday, having announced such possibility by Peskov, but the advisor of the Foreign Policy Kremlin, Yuri Ushakov, warned that such contact is not yet planned. In sum, Putin warned that his country “will negotiate the next steps to end the conflict and reach acceptable agreements based on the situation on the ground.”

It is not the solution

Hours before the appearance of the Russian president at a press conference, Ushakov threw a jug of cold water on the expectations of peace by declare to the Russian media that a 30 -day truce is not a solution. «A high temporal fire of 30 days. What does it give us? It does not give us anything. It only gives the Ukrainians the opportunity to regroup, strengthen and continue with the same strategy in the future, ”said the senior official of the Russian presidency to the press.

Before that also on Thursday, Ushakov repeated in an interview with the Rossiya 1 television channel the repeated positioning already exposed by various Russian leaders that “Moscow does not want a temporary truce with Ukraine but a long -term solution (…) that takes into account the legitimate interests of our country and our already known concerns.”

In his words, “nobody needs measures that emulate pacifying gestures” without stopping the essential. Referring to a conversation that he had with the US national security advisor, Michael WaltzUshakov said that the truce agreement signed by the US and Ukraine «I think it is precipitated (…) we will have to work, reflect and also take into account our position. There is only the Ukrainian approach reflected ». The Putin advisor spoke on Wednesday also with Witkoff before his arrival in the Russian capital, with what in Washington they already know the initial approach of the Kremlin.

Thus, hopes are now set at the meeting that Putin and Witkoff keep, on Thursday night, according to analysts, nothing conclusive may leave and leave the situation in suspense waiting for new suggestions, meetings, clarifications and telephone calls. On Wednesday, Peskov said they are “studying thoroughly” what was agreed on Tuesday in Yeda, that “Russia expects detailed information from the United States about negotiations with Ukraine” and advised “not to advance events.”