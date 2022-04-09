Home page politics

Of: Friedemann Diederichs

Donald Trump (right) has given Vladimir Putin many supporters in the United States. © Evan Vucci/dpa

How popular is Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin in the US? The answer to this is closely linked to Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON – In his four-year tenure, Donald Trump has given his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin significant popularity among Republicans. The ex-president didn’t hold back on compliments to the Kremlin. Sometimes Putin was “strong” and “smart” for him, sometimes even a “genius”. In addition, Trump’s continued criticism of NATO played into the hands of the Russians. The Republican’s admiration for Putin was also reflected in polls: At the beginning of the year, US conservatives showed more sympathy for the dictator in Moscow than President Joe Biden or his deputy Kamala Harris.

Then came the war of aggression against Ukraine and the atrocities committed by Russian troops. Some Republicans today criticize Joe Biden for not helping Ukraine earlier and more. But this should not hide one thing: Thanks to Trump – who could stand again as a candidate with good chances of being nominated for his party in 2024 – there is still a faction within the conservative party that thinks positively about Putin and also in political activism expresses.

When the US House of Representatives voted Thursday on whether the White House should press ahead with an investigation into Russian war crimes in Ukraine, six Republicans voted against the initiative. Curiously, including MP Liz Cheney, who is considered a strong critic of Trump. She was simply wrong and will correct her vote as soon as possible, she later stated.

Fox presenter Tucker Carlson makes no secret of his sympathies for Putin

But the other five representatives were serious about the pro-Putin vote. It is tempting to write off this small ultra-right wing of the party as an irrelevant fringe phenomenon. Their influence manifests itself above all in the reporting and commentary of the conservative broadcaster Fox News, which has long since replaced CNN in the USA in terms of ratings and political relevance.

Celebrity evening presenter Tucker Carlson, always a Trump admirer, has made no secret of his sympathies for Putin – even arguing recently that America’s liberals pose a greater threat to the US than Russia’s president. As early as three years ago, Carlson suggested that if the United States had to choose between Russia and Ukraine, it should side with Moscow. Carlson is now a much-quoted man on Russian state television.

While Trump has changed his rhetoric slightly in light of the war crimes committed by Russian soldiers and is demanding that Putin negotiate a peace treaty, Carlson is sticking to his course. Like the claim that the Biden administration is funding biological weapons experiments in Ukraine. Studio guests at Fox News also make clear sympathy for Putin. An often-heard argument: the US should stay out of the conflict, since Ukraine does not play a role in the security and prosperity of the United States. The Russian invasion is a purely European problem. FRIEDEMANN DIEDERICHS