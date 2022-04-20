President Putin supported the idea to sing the national anthem and raise the Russian flag in schools

President Vladimir Putin supported the idea of ​​hoisting the Russian flag and singing the national anthem in schools before classes. The head of state stated this at a meeting of the supervisory board of the platform “Russia – a country of opportunities”, he was quoted by TASS.

“Yes, this is very correct and in demand. But it only needs to be done with dignity,” Putin said, stressing that the procedure should correspond to the significance of the flag and anthem.

At the same time, the president urged to postpone the introduction of this tradition in those places where it is still difficult to implement.

The decision to raise the flag of Russia before the start of classes in schools has already been announced by the authorities of the Voronezh and Kursk regions, as well as the Khabarovsk Territory.

The fact that Russian schools will introduce the mandatory performance of the anthem before classes from September 1, was announced on April 19 by the Minister of Education of Russia Sergey Kravtsov. Also, the country will introduce a mandatory raising of the national flag at the beginning of the school year, he said, stressing that the Ministry of Education is going to equip all schools in Russia with state symbols in 2022-2023.