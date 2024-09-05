Filippo demands explanation from Harris after Putin’s statement in support of her

US Vice President Kamala Harris will have to explain herself after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he supported her candidacy in the upcoming elections, said Florian Philippot, leader of the French Patriots party.

Vladimir Putin made a statement that he “supports Harris’s candidacy in the presidential elections in November.” She will have to explain herself! Florian Filippoleader of the French Patriots party

During the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Putin noted that previously, Russia’s favorite in the American elections was Joe Biden, but after his withdrawal from the race, Moscow’s “support” will go to his successor, Kamala Harris.

Photo: Sputnik / Vyacheslav Prokofyev / Reuters

Putin expressed hope that Harris would abandon Trump’s sanctions policy if she won

Former US President Donald Trump imposed a huge number of restrictions on Russia, so Moscow expects that if Harris wins, Washington will abandon such a sanctions policy, Putin also said.

Commenting on the topic, the president complimented Harris’ infectious laugh, which he said indicated that the US presidential candidate was doing well and that there was hope that relations between Washington and Moscow could change under her leadership.

“Trump has introduced so many restrictions and sanctions against Russia that no president has ever introduced before. And if everything is going well for Ms. Harris, then maybe she will refrain from actions of this kind,” the politician noted.

Photo: Vincent Alban/Reuters

Moscow Reveals Russia’s Real Attitude to US Elections

In turn, State Duma deputy Alexei Chepa stated that the outcome of the US elections does not matter to Russia.

In his opinion, Washington’s policy towards Moscow will not change anyway. Chepa recalled that Russia had previously been repeatedly accused of exerting pressure on American voters. He suggested that Putin made his ironic statement about the country’s so-called favorite in the US elections precisely because of such rumors.

Russia worked with Biden. It will also work with Harris, who did everything to ensure that the Ukrainian conflict unleashed by her country did not end. But Russia does not support her, just as it does not support former US President Donald Trump – under any government, the policy towards Russia will not change much Alexey ChepaState Duma deputy

He expressed confidence that Russia will work equally with any new head of the White House.

At the same time, Harris’s victory in the upcoming elections will significantly worsen Ukraine’s situation. As Politico writes, citing sources, Harris’s popularity is hindering the allocation of aid to Kyiv, since her possible victory has reduced the urgency of the Ukrainian issue for the United States.