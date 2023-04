Putin supported the head of YaNAO Artyukhov in his intention to participate in the gubernatorial elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the head of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (YNAO) Dmitry Artyukhov in his intention to again participate in the gubernatorial elections. This was announced by the press secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov, whose words are quoted by TASS.