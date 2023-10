At an event in Sochi, the Russian president said that the hypothesis of an external impact on the plane had been ruled out by investigators | Photo: EFE/EPA/GRIGORY SYSOEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, suggested this Thursday (5) that the plane crash that killed Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner mercenary group, was caused by the detonation of grenades inside the Embraer aircraft where the number 2 of the militia, Dmitry Utkin, and eight other people.

According to information from the Reuters agency, at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Putin said that “fragments of hand grenades were found in the bodies of those killed in the plane crash.”

“There was no external impact on the plane – this is already an established fact,” said Putin, who did not give further details about this information, but criticized the investigation for not having carried out alcohol and drug tests on the bodies of Prigozhin and the other victims. “In my opinion, such examinations should have been carried out, but they were not,” said the Russian president.

On August 23, the plane carrying the leader of the Wagner Group crashed in the Russian region of Tver. A Russian commission is investigating the plane crash, but local authorities ruled out an investigation under international rules because the flight was domestic.

Given the Russian president’s great track record of eliminating former allies, Western politicians and Putin’s opponents believe that Prigozhin was the victim of Kremlin action: the leader of the Wagner Group had fallen from grace after leading a rebellion against the Russian government in the end of June.

Until the mutiny, the militia had been helping Russian forces in the war in Ukraine, but Prigohzin was highly critical of the invading country’s military command due to strategic errors and lack of support. Ultimately, the rebellion was started because the mercenary leader claimed that a Wagner camp had been the target of an attack by Russian troops.