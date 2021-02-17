During a meeting with the heads of the State Duma factions, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed with the proposal to think about introducing food stamps for the poor, although he noted that there were problems. Meeting broadcast leads TV channel “Russia 24”.

According to the head of state, the issue of food certificates for the poor is heard in the government, the idea is already visible and it has advantages. “You can definitely think about it completely. However, in my opinion, now it is not as relevant as it was at the height of the epidemic, “Putin said.

Related materials

Earlier, Yulia Ogloblina, head of the Public Chamber’s commission for the development of the agro-industrial complex, announced the need to introduce food ration cards and social meals for the poor. According to her, a temporary freeze in prices for basic foodstuffs will not solve the problem, and a corresponding increase in income is not expected.

In December 2020, it became known that a group of deputies of the LDPR faction (the question of certificates at the meeting on February 17 was asked by the party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky), as well as senators Sergei Leonov and Ivan Abramov, are preparing a bill on food certificates. According to the idea of ​​parliamentarians, those citizens of Russia whose average per capita income is below the subsistence level will have to receive them.

Meanwhile, in Novosibirsk, local deputies are preparing to introduce electronic grocery cards from 2022. The initiative is explained by the fact that already eight percent of the residents of the country’s third largest city do not have enough money for food.