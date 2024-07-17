Home page politics

Shortly before the big fleet parade: Three important Russian warships suddenly turn away. A submarine appears off Norway. What are the reasons?

Saint Petersburg – The surprise departure of three Russian warships from the Baltic Sea has caused a stir among Western experts. Although their participation in the parade for the Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg had been announced, three ships suddenly left the Baltic Sea on July 14: the nuclear-powered attack submarine “Tambov” (Victor III class), the destroyer “Admiral Levchenko” of the Udaloy class, and the landing ship “Ivan Gren”. This is reported by the specialist magazine European Security & Technology.

Putin suddenly withdraws fleet from the Baltic Sea

As early as July 6, the submarine “Tambov” and the destroyer “Admiral Levchenko” were sighted heading south in the Great Belt, accompanied by the auxiliary ship “Nikolay Chiker”. Shortly after arriving in the western Baltic Sea, the “Nikolay Chiker” continued its journey east of the Shetlands and is now off the Norwegian coast.

The Russian news agency Cup had previously announced the participation of units of the Northern Fleet in the celebrations in St. Petersburg and Kronstadt, including the “Ivan Gren”, the “Tambov” and the “Admiral Levchenko”.

In addition, the submarines “Kazan” and “Kronstadt” as well as the combat icebreaker “Ivan Papanin” were to be part of the parade units. However, the relocation of the “Kazan” to the Baltic Sea has not yet been observed.

On the left is the Russian destroyer "Admiral Levchenko", on the right is the landing ship "Iwan Gren".



Russia’s submarine “Tambov” sighted off Norway

Interestingly, the “Tambov” was spotted sailing on the surface in Skagerrak, south of Norway, on July 15, writes The Barents Observer. The circumstance is unusual, as submarines usually remain submerged. A possible reason for this action could be an incomplete crew, as the “Tambov” was originally on its way to the parade and not on patrol or training.

Henrik Omtvedt Jenssen of the Norwegian Armed Forces Press Department also confirmed that the Tambow completed part of the journey from the Barents Sea to the Baltic Sea on the surface.

This photo was released by the Norwegian military: The "Tambov", sighted on July 15 off the coast of southern Norway.



Russia makes no statements on the withdrawal of three warships from the Baltic Sea

The reasons for the short-notice departure from the Baltic Sea remain unclear and have not yet been made public by any Russian source, neither media nor official bodies. In St. Petersburg, meanwhile, preparations for the traditional fleet parade are continuing as usual.

Navy Day, which will be celebrated on July 28, 2024, is the second largest military holiday in Russia after Victory Day on May 9. The main celebrations have been held in St. Petersburg since 2017 and include parades of up to 200 ships and air units from various fleets. Most recently, Russian submarines practiced emergency operations in the Baltic Sea. (chnnn)