Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted to the State Duma (DG) a law on the denunciation of the convention on criminal liability for corruption. This follows from bases bills of the lower house of parliament.

“On the basis of clause “d” of Article 84 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation and in accordance with the Federal Law “On International Treaties of the Russian Federation”, I am submitting to the State Duma a draft federal law “On the Denunciation by the Russian Federation of the Convention on Criminal Liability for Corruption,” the document says. sent to the Duma in the name of the speaker Vyacheslav Volodin by the President.

In the explanatory note to the bill, the need to denounce the convention is explained by the impossibility of Russia’s full participation in the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO), as well as the prevention of a discriminatory attitude towards the Russian Federation.

Earlier it was reported that Russia withdrew from the Group of States against Corruption.