Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted to the State Duma a draft on the suspension of Russia’s participation in the Treaty on the Reduction of Strategic Offensive Arms (START). This was announced by the speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, reports TASS.

As Volodin noted, the deputies will consider the bill “On the suspension by the Russian Federation of the operation of the Treaty between the Russian Federation and the United States of America on measures to further reduce and limit strategic offensive weapons” tomorrow, February 22.

On February 21, Vladimir Putin, during the announcement of the message to the Federal Assembly, announced that Moscow was suspending its participation in the New START Treaty. He explained this by the fact that NATO demanded that Russia fulfill its obligations, while not fulfilling its own.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Moscow will continue to comply with the restrictions on the nuclear arsenal, which are provided for by the treaty, despite the suspension of its operation. Later, the US National Security Council expressed its readiness to return to negotiations with Russia on the topic of START.