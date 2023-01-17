Putin submitted to the State Duma a draft law on the termination of international treaties of the Council of Europe

President Vladimir Putin submitted a bill to the State Duma, according to which the international treaties of the Council of Europe (CE) with respect to Russia will cease to have effect. About it became known from the Duma electronic base.

It clarifies that at the moment the bill has been registered and sent to the Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers of Russia proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to terminate the international treaties of the Council of Europe in relation to Moscow. Later, Alexei Chepa, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said that the norms of the CE international treaties no longer apply in Russia, since the law of the country takes precedence on its territory.

Since September 16, 2022, Russia has ceased to be a party to the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights. Following her withdrawal from the Council, the European Court of Human Rights said it had suspended all complaints against Russia.