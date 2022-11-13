Putin introduced an amendment to the State Duma on the deprivation of acquired citizenship for actions against the Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted to the State Duma a package of amendments to the draft law on Russian citizenship adopted in the first reading. This is reported RIA News.

The bill was adopted in the first reading on April 5, deprivation of citizenship was provided for, among other things, for crimes of a terrorist nature, grave crimes against the state, as well as crimes in the field of drug and psychotropic substances trafficking, forgery of documents, and also at the voluntary request of a citizen.

Security threat

According to one of the presidential amendments, acquired citizenship of the Russian Federation can be terminated if a person commits actions that pose a threat to the security of the country “regardless of the time of the actions that pose a threat to the security of the Russian Federation, and the date of detection of the fact of such actions.”

It is noted that such a decision can be made regardless of when the threatening actions were committed. The fact of the offense will be established by the FSB. The amendment is proposed to be introduced into the bill as a separate article.

Discrediting the army and desecrating the flag

In another amendment, the president proposes to revoke acquired citizenship of the country for publicly calling for action against the territorial integrity of Russia, discrediting its army, and participating in an unwanted foreign or international NPO.

The amendment supplements the list of crimes specified in the 24th article of the bill, for which they can deprive acquired citizenship, with new articles of the Criminal Code:

– 284.1 – “Carrying out the activities of a foreign or international non-governmental organization, in respect of which a decision has been made to recognize its activities as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation”;

– 207.3 – “Public dissemination of deliberately false information about the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the exercise of their powers by state bodies of the Russian Federation”;

– 280.1 – “Public calls for the implementation of actions aimed at violating the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation”;

– 280.3 – “Public actions aimed at discrediting the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in order to protect the interests of the Russian Federation and its citizens, maintain international peace and security, or exercise the authorities of the Russian Federation of their powers for these purposes.”

In addition, it is proposed to deprive Russian citizenship for desecration of the flag and coat of arms of the country. This will be provided for in Article 329 of the Criminal Code (“Desecration of the State Emblem of the Russian Federation or the State Flag of the Russian Federation”).

Extremism

According to the proposed amendments, acquired citizenship may be deprived of a public call to extremism, encroachment on the life of a statesman and for organizing an armed rebellion in order to forcibly change the constitutional order of Russia.

Articles of the Criminal Code 280 (“Public calls for extremist activity”), 279 (“Armed rebellion”), 277 (“Encroachment on the life of a statesman or public figure”) have been added to the list of crimes for which they can deprive acquired citizenship.

It is also proposed to deprive acquired citizenship for receiving and giving a bribe, kidnapping, extortion, robbery, robbery, illegal acquisition, carrying, transfer and sale of weapons, as well as torture, hooliganism and vandalism.

Other amendments

The amendments suggest that Russians who have received citizenship of a foreign state or a residence permit abroad are required to submit a notification of this no later than 60 calendar days from the date of entry into Russia.

A separate amendment provides for the granting of Russian citizenship to a child aged 14 to 18 without notarization of his signature.

In order to acquire the citizenship of the Russian Federation by a child aged 14 to 18 or to terminate the citizenship of the Russian Federation of such a child, his written consent is required. The authenticity of the signature of the child is evidenced in the manner determined by the regulation on the procedure for considering issues of citizenship of the Russian Federation

First reading

The draft law “On Russian Citizenship”, which was submitted by President Vladimir Putin to the lower house of parliament at the end of December 2021, was adopted by the State Duma in the first reading on April 5.

According to explanatory materials, the changes made to the Russian Constitution following the results of the all-Russian vote held on July 1, 2020, “raised more sharply the questions that have accumulated over the past 20 years since the adoption of this law.”

According to the document, Russian citizenship can be granted to persons who speak Russian, who know the history of the country and the basics of Russian legislation. In addition, they undertake to comply with the Constitution of the Russian Federation and do not pose a threat to the security and law and order of the state.

The document also provides for a reduction in the number of requirements for more than 20 categories of persons when they are admitted to Russian citizenship. This includes former compatriots – citizens of the USSR and their children who took part in the relevant state program, as well as persons who have close relatives with Russian citizenship.