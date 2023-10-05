During his annual speech at the Valdai Dialogue Club meeting held in Sochi, Putin said that Russia, the largest country in the world by area, did not need to seize territory from Ukraine.

He stated that the conflict there is not imperialist and is not related to territory, but is related to the global system. He added that the West, which has lost its hegemonic power and needs to constantly antagonize anyone, has lost touch with reality.

The following are the highlights of Putin’s speech: