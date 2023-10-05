During his annual speech at the Valdai Dialogue Club meeting held in Sochi, Putin said that Russia, the largest country in the world by area, did not need to seize territory from Ukraine.
He stated that the conflict there is not imperialist and is not related to territory, but is related to the global system. He added that the West, which has lost its hegemonic power and needs to constantly antagonize anyone, has lost touch with reality.
The following are the highlights of Putin’s speech:
- With the end of the Cold War, some expected Russia to act in the interests of others. He didn’t listen and no one wanted to listen to us.
- The United States has taken an approach of military, political, economic, humanitarian and even moral dominance. However, the world is more complex than expected to be managed by one party.
- The West knows that the West was obtaining energy because of its colonial policies and because of its theft of resources.
- It was necessary to respond to Western threats. We did not start the war in Ukraine, but we are trying to end the war launched against us.
- There was a real war for ten years in Donbass with tanks. The Russian military operation in Ukraine came to end this war.
- We do not have any ambitions for more lands. We are the largest country in the world and we have large areas that must be exploited in our country.
- Putin: The foundation is the principles on which the new world must be built while everyone feels equal, secure and respected.
- The West is trying to expand NATO even to South Asia, and the alliance’s approach is to deny the rights and freedom of states in their independent development, and to put them in a “cage” of obligations.
- The West is trying to dictate decisions in all areas, including the security and economic fields.
- The West is trying to replace international law with rules it sets itself.
