Of: Sonja Thomaser, Vincent Bussow

In the course of the Ukraine war, the dispute over gas between Russia and the West comes to a head. Concern is growing that Putin will also turn off the tap in Germany.

Since the beginning of Ukraine war Germany is attempting independence from gas and oil Russia to reach.

Russia’s President Wladimir Putin stops gas exports to Poland and Bulgaria. Of the EU and he threatens the West with further delivery stops.

According to an anonymous source close to Gazprom, four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles.

+++ 2:30 p.m.: The German gas and oil company Wintershall Dea wants to stick to its existing projects in Russia despite the Ukraine conflict. But there would be no more new projects, reports the AFP news agency. According to Mario Mehren, CEO of Wintershall Dea, a withdrawal from the Russian market would be irresponsible at the moment: Then “assets in the billions would go to the Russian state”. However, Mehren also emphasized that an “era is coming to an end” and that a return to the usual business relationship with Russia is no longer possible.

Wintershall Dea recorded a loss of around one billion euros in the first quarter. In particular, the write-off of the financing of the gas pipeline North Stream 2 put the gas and oil company in the red. “Germany is absolutely dependent on energy imports,” emphasizes Mehren and warns of an energy embargo against Russia because of the Ukraine war.

Despite the Ukraine war, Wintershall Dea is sticking to projects in Russia. The picture shows the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline, the financing of which Wintershall wrote off. © Stefan Sauer/dpa

Gas from Russia: Putin wants rubles – four EU countries are said to have already paid

+++ 12.00 p.m.: According to a person close to the Russian company Gazprom, four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles, as President Vladimir Putin has requested. This is reported by the Bloomberg news agency.

Even if the other buyers reject the Kremlin’s terms, after stopping gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday, further disruptions are not likely until the second half of May, when the next payments are due, the person said on condition of anonymity. Ten European companies have already opened the accounts with Gazprombank needed to meet Russia’s payment requirements, the person said, according to the Bloomberg report.

Russia threatens EU with further delivery stops

First report from Thursday, April 28, 09:00 a.m.: Moscow – The energy dispute between Russia and the West has reached a new high with the gas stop in Poland and Bulgaria. On Wednesday (April 27) Vladimir Putin suspended gas supplies to Eastern European countries. The pressure on Germany to become independent of energy from Russia as quickly as possible is also growing.

Moscow justified the gas export ban by saying that Poland and Bulgaria had not complied with Russia’s payment demands. Putin had demanded gas payments in rubles from Western countries. However, many observers interpret the measure as a warning shot to Germany. Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck met his counterpart from Poland the day before the gas ban to talk about alternative import options for oil. Habeck then announced that he was with a Independence of Germany from oil from Russia expect in a few days. Since the start of the Ukraine war, Germany has reduced oil imports from Russia from 35 to 12 percent.

“Signal to Germany” in the Ukraine war: Russia stops gas imports to Poland and Bulgaria

While the discussion in Germany is mainly about gas, oil exports are much more important for Russia, he said FDP-Politician Alexander Graf Lambsdorff on Deutschlandfunk. “I believe that with this announcement against Poland, they really wanted to send a signal to Germany and other EU member states,” he concluded. At the same time, concerns are growing that Putin could also turn off the gas supply to Germany. The President of Russia has repeatedly threatened the West with this step, citing the demand for payments in rubles. In the course of the delivery stop to Poland and Bulgaria, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov made it clear that deliveries to countries that do not adopt the new payment system will be stopped.

Individual deputies and senators in Russia had already called for a complete cessation of energy supplies to the West in order to stop “heating” the “unfriendly states”. Peskov now said that Russia would prefer to hear constructive proposals from the EU on how future relations could be shaped using political-diplomatic methods. “We are currently seeing statements from the head of EU diplomacy that everything should be decided on the battlefield,” said Peskov, referring to the Ukraine. (vbu with dpa/AFP)